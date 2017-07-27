Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Medical examiner: Driver in wrong-way crash committed suicide
Megan Guza | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
One person died and another was injured in a head-on crash on the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel on Monday, July 24, 2017.

A Pittsburgh man committed suicide Monday by driving the wrong way on the Parkway East and crashing head-on into another car, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Thursday.

Burak Ulus' eastbound car exited the Squirrel Hill Tunnel about 7:15 p.m., crossed Squirrel Hill Plaza and drove into the westbound lanes, according to state police. He crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by Joyce Grimm, 60, of Penn Hills.

Ulus, 27, died several hours later at a hospital. Grimm was in fair condition Thursday at Allegheny General Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Police said they determined Ulas committed suicide based on what family members told them about his state of mind before the crash.

Staff writer Bob Bauder contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

