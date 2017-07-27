Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

State Senate approves Medicaid work requirement
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

The state Senate passed a bill Thursday that would impose work requirements on people enrolled in Medicaid.

Senators amended the bill, which passed the House two weeks ago , and sent it back to the House for another vote, according to vote information on the General Assembly website. If it passes the House, it will require approval from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has said he opposes the measure.

The Senate amendments removed a provision that would have imposed premiums on families that make about $250,000 per year – well above standard income eligibility thresholds – but qualify for Medicaid due to their children's severe disabilities. The amendments also got rid of a provision that would have prevented people from switching among the Medicaid managed care plans that administer the program's benefits.

A spokeswoman for the Senate Republican caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A House spokesman has said changes are needed in the state-federal program — one of the costliest programs in the indebted state's budget — to save money.

Consumer groups oppose the work requirement, noting that Department of Human Services figures show 58 percent of Pennsylvanians who qualify for Medicaid through a state expansion of the program are employed. Among people who qualify under traditional guidelines ¬— which are tighter and take disabilities into account — 51 percent are employed, according to the DHS data.

“It's a very problematic piece of legislation that will result in folks losing benefits and creating more red tape,” said Antoinette Kraus, director of Philadelphia-based consumer group Pennsylvania Health Access Network. “And it's just a vehicle that's going to hurt already working Pennsylvanians and add more costs in the long run.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

