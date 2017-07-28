Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Port Authority of Allegheny County to open new Downtown customer service center
Theresa Clift | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Theresa Clift | Tribune-Review
The Port Authority's Downtown customer service center is shown on July 28, 2017. The new center will open across the street next year.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Port Authority of Allegheny County plans to open a new Downtown customer service center next year.

The center will be across the street from the current one, on the first floor of the Heinz 57 Center building, in a vacant space next to Rite Aid, said Jim Ritchie, an authority spokesman.

The authority has been leasing the current customer service center from the city, but the city now wants to fill that space with new tenants, Ritchie said.

The center will feature a bright and inviting lobby, digital screens that provide real-time bus and light-rail information, a lost and found and access to ConnectCard machines after regular business hours, a Port Authority news release said.

The authority also plans to relocate its call center employees to the new center. Those employees currently work from the third floor of the same building.

“We'll be able to centralize all our customer service employees in one location at street level and open up room on the third floor to move employees from our Information Technology department over from the North Side,” Interim CEO David Donahoe said in the release.

Those IT employees work in Manchester in an authority-owned building, Ritchie said.

More than 500,000 people a year use the service center to pay fares and passes, and receive scheduling information, the release said.

RENT GOING UP

The Port Authority will soon be paying more in rent for its administrative offices that have occupied the third and fifth floors of the Heinz 57 Center since 2000.

The authority pays about $1.16 million a year for space at Heinz 57 Center — $16.50 per square foot. That rent will stay the same until June 30, 2020, then increase to about $1.5 million by 2030, according to new lease terms with building owner 623 Smithfield Associates Ltd.

The Port Authority won't pay rent for the first three months that it's in the new customer service center, but then will pay $179,130, which will increase to $213,250 by 2030.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

