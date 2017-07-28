Allegheny Co. anticipates large crowds again at free concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hour-long delays for traffic leaving a free Boz Scaggs concert earlier this month has Allegheny County officials warning attendees of Sunday's next free concert at Hartwood Acres to carpool or give themselves extra time.

“People are used to normal-sized concerts, arriving at 6:30 or 7:00 and pulling right into a parking spot,” said county spokesman Kevin Evanto. “It was a perfect Sunday two weeks ago and we had 25,000 people show up... This Sunday is a similar setup.”

The county issued a similar warning for last weekend's concert by The Mavericks but bad weather suppressed attendance compared to the Boz Scaggs show, he said. The forecast for this Sunday appears to be clear with temperatures in the upper 70s, so the county was anticipating large crowds again.

The roads to and from the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater are all windy, two-lane roads, so those attending the 7:30 p.m. concert by Con Funk Shun and Funky Fly Project are urged to share rides, arrive early and be prepared for delays leaving, Evanto said.

The South Gate will open as early as 9 a.m., with the North Gate opening at noon. A special pick-up and drop-off area will be available for ride-sharing.

Allegheny County and Hampton Township Police will be directing traffic at key intersections before and after the concert.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.