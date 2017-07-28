Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny Co. anticipates large crowds again at free concert
Matthew Santoni | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Allegheny County Parks
Boz Scaggs and his band take the stage at Hartwood Acres on July 16 for record-breaking attendance during the park's summer concert series.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hour-long delays for traffic leaving a free Boz Scaggs concert earlier this month has Allegheny County officials warning attendees of Sunday's next free concert at Hartwood Acres to carpool or give themselves extra time.

“People are used to normal-sized concerts, arriving at 6:30 or 7:00 and pulling right into a parking spot,” said county spokesman Kevin Evanto. “It was a perfect Sunday two weeks ago and we had 25,000 people show up... This Sunday is a similar setup.”

The county issued a similar warning for last weekend's concert by The Mavericks but bad weather suppressed attendance compared to the Boz Scaggs show, he said. The forecast for this Sunday appears to be clear with temperatures in the upper 70s, so the county was anticipating large crowds again.

The roads to and from the Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater are all windy, two-lane roads, so those attending the 7:30 p.m. concert by Con Funk Shun and Funky Fly Project are urged to share rides, arrive early and be prepared for delays leaving, Evanto said.

The South Gate will open as early as 9 a.m., with the North Gate opening at noon. A special pick-up and drop-off area will be available for ride-sharing.

Allegheny County and Hampton Township Police will be directing traffic at key intersections before and after the concert.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.