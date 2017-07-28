Run for cheap? Low-priced Pittsburgh Marathon entries on sale Aug. 1

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, registration for next year's 26.2 mile run will open on Tuesday with the lowest prices of the season and giveaways for this year's Registration Opening Celebration.

Beginning Aug. 1, the first 100 registrants will be able to purchase race registration for only $65. Each registration after the first 100 will increase by a dollar and cap at $80 on August 1. On the last day of registration for the 2017 marathon, registration will cost $120.

“We're doing the special deals for anyone, whether it's their first year running or they've done it for the last ten years,” said Claire Guth, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon. “We want to say thank you to all of our runners. It's a pretty good deal if people want to run the marathon and want to get in early.”

A different “daily deal” will be held Aug. 2, 3, and 4, with each day offering a different package and price. Throughout the week, participants are encouraged to consider buying a premium package that includes a training shirt, medal display, VIP status and registration for the full or half marathon for $200.

Those who register between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 also have a chance to win a number of prizes from DICK'S Sporting Goods and Brooks, valued at $250 per prize.

“We're anticipating thousands to register early,” Guth said. “A lot of people have registered early in the past but this year is even bigger and better than normal.”

Additional information about the Registration Opening Celebration can be found on the Pittsburgh Marathon's blog . Runners can register beginning at 9 a.m. on August 1 here . Emma Curtis is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7822, ecurtis@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @EmmaCurtisPGH.