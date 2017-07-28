Port Authority OKs $106K settlement with woman injured on bus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County will pay a $106,000 settlement to a woman who hit her head when a bus stopped abruptly in 2014.

Martha Lawson, 86, was riding a Port Authority bus in February 2014 traveling on Penn Avenue when a fire truck with its lights and sirens on crossed over Penn Circle West, which intersects with Penn Avenue, according to a resolution the board approved Friday.

The three vehicles in front of the bus stopped for the fire truck, and the bus stopped to avoid hitting them, the resolution says.

Martha Lawson was standing up as the bus approached her stop. When the bus stopped, she fell to the floor of the bus and hit her head on the front dashboard.

The fall caused several injuries to Lawson, including back and rib fractures, according to the complaint, filed in February 2016 in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County.

The authority has agreed to pay a $106,000 settlement to Lawson for the injuries and damages from the incident, the board approved Friday.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.