Passengers ask Port Authority to reconsider bus rapid transit transfers

Port Authority of Allegheny County riders urged the authority's board Friday to nix a plan that would require transfers for some riders in Oakland on the way to their destinations in Downtown.

The change would occur once a bus rapid transit system opens between Downtown Pittsburgh and the city's Oakland neighborhood via dedicated lanes on Fifth and Forbes avenues.

Riders on routes 71 A,B and D and route 61 A, B and C would be affected, according to Port Authority senior planning analyst Amy Silbermann.

Those routes serve: Braddock, Duquesne, Swissvale, McKeesport, Homestead, Highland Park, East Liberty and elsewhere.

Mamadou Ndiaye, an intern for the Borough of Braddock, said the changes would put a burden on Braddock's many low-income residents traveling Downtown for access to health providers and other services.

“Within the borough, we don't have many social services for our residents,” Ndiaye told the board Friday. “So to impose a change that would make their commute time even longer... is something we see as being inequitable.

Ndiaye also said he believes the change would hurt Braddock's economic development prospects the borough is working to attract, especially with Downtown-based firms.

“Having additional commute times to travel to the borough is something that can deter Pittsburghers from coming to Braddock or any other commercial interests,” Ndiaye said.

Speakers also raised concerns that it would cost them more to get from Braddock and Duquesne to Downtown, but the BRT fare policy has not yet been set, said Adam Brandolph, a Port Authority spokesman.

“The (BRT) system should not cause any significant population in this corridor a major hardship,” Brandolph said. “To the contrary, the majority of riders will find that they will be able to reach their destinations in less time than it takes today, and all riders will benefit from nicer facilities like upgraded stations.”

The organization Pittsburghers for Public Transit urged the authority to hold community meetings in Braddock and Duquesne. Meetings were held in Oakland, Uptown, Downtown, Greenfield/Squirrel Hill. No additional meetings are scheduled.

The Port Authority plans to submit the project for federal funding in September, Brandolph said.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he expects the system to be up and running by 2021, but federal funding expected to cover half of the estimated $223 million cost could be cut in President Trump's proposed budget.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.