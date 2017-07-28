Hearing set for Pennsylvania House member Maher's DUI charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for Pennsylvania state Rep. John Maher, R-Upper St. Clair, who was charged with driving under the influence earlier this month.

Maher's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8: 15 a.m. Aug. 18 in Cumberland County before Magisterial District Judge Richard S. Dougherty, according to court records.

Maher did not return requests for comment.

Maher, 58, had a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.16 — twice the legal limit — when he was driving near Harrisburg on June 13, according to court records.

He was also charged with driving the wrong way and making an unsafe U-turn.

Maher has represented parts of Allegheny and Washington counties in the House of Representatives for more than 20 years.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.