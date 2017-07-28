Dakota James impersonator pleads guilty in federal court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Carolina man admitted in Pittsburgh federal court Friday that he pretended to be missing Duquesne University student Dakota James online to harass an area resident.

Nathaniel Earl Dunlapl, 29, of Clover, S.C., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate stalking and acknowledged guilt for two other messages where he pretended to be a woman being held at gunpoint by the victim.

In all three cases, he used online ordering systems of area eateries to send the messages.

A federal grand jury in April indicted Dunlap on three counts of interstate stalking, one count for each message, and one count of aggravated identity theft. As part of the plea agreement, the government will drop the other charges after his sentencing, where he faces up to five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 21.

Dunlap placed an order in December to Pizza Fiesta and another in January to Pizza Bellino claiming to be a wife whose husband was holding her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her, prosecutors said. “I can't call and am trying to get help,” both messages said.

While authorities were searching for missing Duquesne University student Dakota James in February, Dunlap sent an online order to claiming to be James and saying that he had been kidnapped and was being held at the victim's house, prosecutors said.

James, 23, went missing on Jan. 25. His body was found in the Ohio River on March 6 and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death was an accidental drowning.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.