Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Dakota James impersonator pleads guilty in federal court
Brian Bowling | Friday, July 28, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

A South Carolina man admitted in Pittsburgh federal court Friday that he pretended to be missing Duquesne University student Dakota James online to harass an area resident.

Nathaniel Earl Dunlapl, 29, of Clover, S.C., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate stalking and acknowledged guilt for two other messages where he pretended to be a woman being held at gunpoint by the victim.

In all three cases, he used online ordering systems of area eateries to send the messages.

A federal grand jury in April indicted Dunlap on three counts of interstate stalking, one count for each message, and one count of aggravated identity theft. As part of the plea agreement, the government will drop the other charges after his sentencing, where he faces up to five years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 21.

Dunlap placed an order in December to Pizza Fiesta and another in January to Pizza Bellino claiming to be a wife whose husband was holding her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her, prosecutors said. “I can't call and am trying to get help,” both messages said.

While authorities were searching for missing Duquesne University student Dakota James in February, Dunlap sent an online order to claiming to be James and saying that he had been kidnapped and was being held at the victim's house, prosecutors said.

James, 23, went missing on Jan. 25. His body was found in the Ohio River on March 6 and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death was an accidental drowning.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.