Steelers lineman Marcus Gilbert accused of breaking Highland Park man's leg

A lawsuit filed Thursday in Allegheny County alleges that Steelers' offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert body-slammed a Highland Park man and broke the man's leg because he was offended by a “jesting greeting.”

The lawsuit said Larry Parker, 54, and his attorney Romel Nicholas are seeking $35,000 for Parker's pain and suffering and to cover his hospital bills for a fractured fibula and back injuries. Criminal charges were not filed against Gilbert in the alleged incident.

Gilbert's agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. Gilbert and the Steelers began training camp in Latrobe on Friday.

The lawsuit alleges that Parker is a friend to some Steelers players and staff members and often visited the team's South Side practice facility.

During a Jan. 11 practice, Parker claimed he was dropping off a friend's vehicle at the facility after he'd taken it to be serviced, according to the suit. While he was there, Parker said he “voiced a jesting greeting” to Gilbert from across the parking lot.

Four hours later, Gilbert allegedly sent a barrage of threatening and profane text messages.

“(I don't know) who the (expletive) you talking to,” Gilbert allegedly wrote, among other threats. “If I see you (I will) slap the (expletive) out of you. Believe that.”

The lawsuit claims that Parker was “confused as to why he had received the text messages” and called Gilbert, who proceeded to make similar verbal threats.

Gilbert told Parker to come to his Wexford home that evening to discuss the matter face to face, according to the suit.

Parker went there. The lawsuit alleges that Gilbert grabbed Parker in a bear hug, picked him up off the ground and slammed him down onto some decorative bricks.

As Parker was on the ground with what would later be determined to be a broken leg, Gilbert called his father and asked for advice, according to the suit. At his father's suggestion, Gilbert drove Parker to the hospital.

Parker alleged that his broken leg required multiple surgeries and that the body-slam aggravated a back injury that also needed surgery.

The lawsuit noted that Gilbert stands about 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds; while the 5-foot, 8-inch Parker claimed to be 215 pounds at the time.

