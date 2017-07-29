Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Medical examiner releases cause of death for 8-year-old struck by dump truck
Brian Bowling | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Authorities in Pittsburgh investigate a fatal vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Spring Garden Avenue where an 8-year-old boy was struck on his bicycle and killed, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Police said a dump truck hit and killed the boy.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police investigate the scene of a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy who was riding a bike in the 1400 block of Spring Garden Avenue, Thursday, July 27, 2017. A dump truck hit and killed the boy, police said.

Updated 1 hour ago

An 8-year-old boy killed by a dump truck Thursday in Pittsburgh's Spring Garden neighborhood died of blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday.

Jayden Montegomery was riding his bike on Spring Garden Avenue near Spring Garden Elementary School just before 2 p.m. when he was struck .

The driver of the truck, whom police did not identify, stopped and remained at the scene after the incident. The medical examiner's office ruled the death accidental.

Pittsburgh police haven't said whether the driver will be cited for the incident. A police spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

Related Content
Authorities identify boy hit and killed by dump truck in Pittsburgh
An 8-year-old boy was killed by a dump truck Thursday afternoon as he rode his bicycle in Pittsburgh's Spring Garden neighborhood, according to police. The Allegheny ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.