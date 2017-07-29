Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

It's all about the brine at Picklesburgh
Andrew Russell | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Geoff King of Berkley Springs eats a pickle at Picklesburg, an event celebrating all things pickled, on the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
A giant pickle walks down the Roberto Clemente bridge at Picklesburg, an event celebrating all things pickled, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Chloe Bobak, 8, of Jefferson Hills crosses Fort Duquesne Boulevard, leaving Picklesburg, an event celebrating all things pickled, on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

More than 35 food vendors, thousands of people and a giant inflatable pickle shut down the Roberto Clemente Bridge Saturday to celebrate all things pickled at the third annual Picklesburgh event. The event, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, featured live music, a pickle juice drinking contest and a wide variety of food from around the region.

