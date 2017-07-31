Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Streets, sidewalks closed Downtown around historic Frick Building
Matthew Santoni | Monday, July 31, 2017, 8:21 a.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Pittsburgh officials have closed portions of Grant Street, Fifth Avenue and Forbes Avenue Downtown along with sidewalks adjacent to the historic Frick Building Monday after bricks fell off.

Barriers and caution tape blocked lanes and sidewalks on the building's street-facing sides at the start of the morning rush hour. City spokeswoman Katie O'Malley said part of the building's cornice — the decorative overhangs along the building — had fallen from the building. The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections ordered the building's owners to get an engineer's assessment and make the required repairs; until then the sidewalk and roadway were to be closed.

The 21-story building (it was originally 20 but the basement became its ground floor when Grant Street was leveled out) was designed by renowned Chicago architect Daniel Burnham and completed in 1902 for industrialist Henry Clay Frick. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Larry Walsh of Rugby Realty, which owns the building and manages it through an affiliate, Draxxhall Management Corp., said the company was still assessing the situation and could not yet comment on what happened or when the closure might end.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

