Flood cleanup to reopen Mon Wharf, Point State Park walkways
Matthew Santoni | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Crews cleaned mud and debris left by flooding along Downtown Pittsburgh's waterfronts Monday morning, reopening the walkways surrounding Point State Park.

Jake Weiland, park manager for the Point, said trucks with pressure-washers were blasting mud and debris off the lowest levels of the riverwalk Monday morning.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources had closed the riverwalk Sunday as the surrounding waters crested at 20.29 feet, fed by heavy rains Friday and Saturday. Water levels had fallen to about 18 feet by Monday, Weiland said.

The Mon Wharf parking lots were closed by flooding Monday morning, and officials at the Pittsburgh Parking Authority said cleanup was underway Monday with the goal of getting at least some of the 458 spaces reopened to customers Tuesday. The Mon Wharf and its riverwalk flood when the rivers reach 18 feet. At 22 feet, the 10th Street Bypass along the Allegheny also floods.

Though the Army Corps of Engineers reported that river conditions may remain high and rough as they drain off stormwater stored in reservoirs upstream, Weiland said those releases shouldn't raise water levels enough to overflow onto the walkways again.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

