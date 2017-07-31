Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

'Ice Cream Boat' sunk by heavy currents at South Side Marina
Matthew Santoni | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Boat co-owner Lori Heenan, 50, of Baldwin serves Kyle Allred, 29, of Mt. Oliver a strawberry and vanilla waffle ice cream cone at the South Side Works while docked on the Monongahela River Saturday, July 16, 2016. Lori Heenan and her husband Kevin Heenan may be the first to open a Pittsburgh food boat.

Heavy currents sank and smashed a houseboat converted into a floating ice-cream shop this weekend, days before its owners anticipated a busy weekend at the Three Rivers Regatta.

The Sugar and Spice Ice Cream boat, an offshoot of the long-tenured Baldwin Borough ice cream shop owned by other members of the same family, was docked at the South Side Marina Saturday when fast currents dragged one side of the boat down and quickly sank it, said Kevin Heenan, who co-owned the boat and an ice-cream truck with his wife, Lori.

"We were there getting prepped for the Regatta," Heenan said. "You could see it start to take on water and you just realized, you need to walk away now. Within not even a minute, (the current) just took it down."

Heenan said his boat was among several sunk at the South Side Marina this weekend. Representatives of Fox Chapel Marine Sales and Service, which operates the Marina, could not say how much damage was done to the docks or the boats there.

As the boat sank, the current battered it against the docks, smashing up the cabin with its freezers, coolers and dipping cabinets, he said. The remains of the boat washed downstream and lodged against another part of the marina.

Heenan said the boat hadn't even had a full season on the water, having struggled last summer to clear hurdles with the city and only operating for about a month. He'd managed to secure a berth along the North Shore during last year's Regatta and was set to do it again this weekend, even catering a private event Friday afternoon.

"I guess they won't have ice cream, or I'll have to bring in the truck," Heenan said. His insurance, he said, would reimburse him for some of the loss, but their estimates of the boat's worth were based on its unconverted state.

For now, he and his wife planned to focus on the land-based side of the business, which purchases ice cream and shares the name with his brother's shop on Route 51 but is operated as a separate company.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

