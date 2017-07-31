Movie filming to swamp Settlers Cabin Wave Pool

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's quite likely nobody looked at the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool and envisioned the North Atlantic.

Except, maybe, the producers of an independent film about the sinking of the Titanic and its aftermath.

The wave pool will be the scene tonight and Tuesday of filming for “Unsinkable. The production moves to North Park on Thursday and Friday.

The county expects more than 100 cast members in period costume for a scene recreating the North Atlantic on the 1912 night the Titanic's sunk.

The sinking is the jumping off point of the movie, which focuses mostly will focus on the government inquiry, political maneuvering and other personal moments that surrounded the disaster.

“Unsinkable” is a production of PMI Films, an offshoot of PMI Production, which has produces commercials and videos for agencies locally and nationally. Another part of the business is PMI Syndication, is one of the three largest distributors of syndicated television programs in the country.

All of the businesses are based in downtown Pittsburgh.

PMI is expected to release “The Great One,” a story about pre-teens in 1970's Pittsburgh and the influence Roberto Clemente has on their lives, in March 2018.

The wave pool in Collier is open during the day.

Tonight, it will be filled with floating bodies, lifeboats and cast members.