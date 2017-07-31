Authorities arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Wilkinsburg
Allegheny County police have arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies in Wilkinsburg earlier this month, according to a statement from county police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.
County police tracked Quinton Smith Anderson, 24, from New Stanton to Cora Street in Homewood, where he surrendered Monday without incident, McDonough said in a statement provided by Amie Downs, a county spokeswoman.
The three Wilkinsburg robberies occurred on July 7, 11 and 12.
Police are also investigating whether Anderson committed as many as 15 other robberies over the last six months, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported last week.
The robberies occurred in Monroeville, Edgewood, Robinson, Penn Hills, Squirrel Hill and Wilkinsburg.
