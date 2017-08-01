Grant Street closure in Pittsburgh to last indefinitely

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Partial closures of two major streets in Downtown Pittsburgh will continue indefinitely as workers secure stone architectural features at the top of the Frick Building at Grant Street and Forbes Avenue, city officials said Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the city hopes to reopen northbound lanes of Grant by Thursday, but the southbound lanes and Forbes would remain closed indefinitely.

“There is some concern still about the building,” Hissrich said. “What we're looking at optimistically is to get one lane open on Grant Street by Thursday morning's rush hour. The rest of the roadway is going to remain closed until further notice. This may take weeks.”

A chunk of granite with an estimated weight of 1,400 pounds fell early Sunday from the a corner of the building's decorative cornice, landing in a crosswalk and scattering stone pieces for half a block.

Officials blamed the incident on the age of the building and water infiltrating its stone exterior.

Grant Street is closed between Fourth and Fifth avenues, while Forbes Avenue is off limits between Ross Street and Cherry Way.

Maura Kennedy, who heads the city's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, said Frick Building owner Rugby Realty plans to erect a safety wall in the southbound lanes of Grant and encapsulate the building corner in scaffold from the ground up as safety precautions.

“This will be designed by engineers to make sure it can withstand any (falling debris),” Kennedy said. “Our area of concern is the area that suffered the partial collapse.”

The building remains open but is accessible only through an entrance on Fifth Avenue.

Hissrich continued to caution pedestrians against walking near the building, noting that some have ignored caution tape and cut through the taped-off area on their way to work.

“I wold encourage workers if they can to come to work early and stay late,” he said. “I'd ask also that the public respect the bicycle fence, the yellow police tape. All it takes is one piece falling from 250 feet to injure or kill someone.”

The 21-story building was designed by renowned Chicago architect Daniel Burnham and completed in 1902 for industrialist Henry Clay Frick. It was originally 20 stories, but the basement became its ground floor when Grant Street was leveled out. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.