Allegheny

PA Board of Medicine suspends doctor for improper relationship, scripts
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
AP Photo

The State Board of Medicine has suspended a Pittsburgh doctor's medical license because, the board said, he prescribed drugs to his girlfriend and her daughter without keeping medical records about the treatment.

Daljit Singh, an internist with an office in Bloomfield, worked as consultant who referred patients to Health South Rehabilitation Hospital in Harmarville. He entered in to a relationship with a nurse who was working there around 2008, according to a state consent agreement and order filed Thursday.

During the relationship, which lasted until 2012, Singh prescribed his girlfriend antidepressants, antivirals, antibiotics, Adderall, amphetamine, hydrocodone and alprazolam, the agreement said.

Singh also wrote Adderall prescriptions for his girlfriend's daughter, who was a minor at the time.

He failed to maintain medical records for the treatment for either patient, the agreement said.

A request for comment left at Singh's office was not immediately returned.

State law says physicians must keep complete and accurate medical records on the evaluation and treatment of patients.

Singh bought his girlfriend a house and gave her $20,000 for “educational purposes,” the agreement states.

The board ordered Singh to pay $10,183 in investigation costs, and to complete two three-day classes at Vanderbilt University on maintaining proper boundaries and prescribing controlled drugs, the agreement said.

After the classes, which end in mid-September, Singh can petition the board to reinstate his license, the agreement said.

Singh is listed on a UPMC website as being affiliated with several UPMC hospitals. A UPMC spokeswoman did not return a request seeking comment.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

