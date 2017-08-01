These WWE Superstars helped kids imagine their cancer-fighting alter egos
Making a stop to visit patients at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC has become a regular event for WWE Superstars when they're in Pittsburgh to support the pediatric brain and spinal cancer research nonprofit Connor's Cure.
In the past WWE Superstars have made their entrance by going room to room, entertaining kids. But this time the roles were reversed. The patients got to make entrances of their own.
With a WWE-branded black curtain, stage and video screen — six colorful characters were introduced equipped with their own theme music, costumes, ring names and backstories on what they are out to fight.
Lance “The Tumornator” and Jimmy “The Superman” were just some of these new personas who earned ovations from a packed atrium.
After their reveals, the kids joined WWE's Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Alexa Bliss and Finn Balor to sign autographs.