Pets should avoid rabies vaccine bait distributed by county health department

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued an alert to pet owners that it will be placing rabies vaccine bait across the county — including in many parks — between Aug. 4 and 11 as part of an annual program to fight the spread of the virus.

Although the bait is not fatal if eaten by dogs, consuming too much can cause an upset stomach or diarrhea, health officials said.

Contact with the bait should be avoided, and if it must be moved, wear latex gloves.

The county has created a list of communities that will be baited.

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. The virus can be fatal when exposures are left untreated. Rabies vaccines are highly effective when given promptly after an exposure.

This year, Allegheny County has reported eight rabid animals: three bats, three raccoons, one cat and the skunk.

Anyone bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

