Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pets should avoid rabies vaccine bait distributed by county health department
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
The Allegheny County Health Department is alerting pet owners to avoid the rabies vaccine bait that will be placed throughout the county from Aug. 4 to 11 because it can make dogs sick.
Bait infused with the rabies vaccine, though not fatal to pets, can make them sick. Latex gloves should be used if the bait must be moved, health officials say.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued an alert to pet owners that it will be placing rabies vaccine bait across the county — including in many parks — between Aug. 4 and 11 as part of an annual program to fight the spread of the virus.

Although the bait is not fatal if eaten by dogs, consuming too much can cause an upset stomach or diarrhea, health officials said.

Contact with the bait should be avoided, and if it must be moved, wear latex gloves.

The county has created a list of communities that will be baited.

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. The virus can be fatal when exposures are left untreated. Rabies vaccines are highly effective when given promptly after an exposure.

This year, Allegheny County has reported eight rabid animals: three bats, three raccoons, one cat and the skunk.

Anyone bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 to report the incident.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.