River warning buoys moved by high water, Army Corps says

The river did it, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.

On its Facebook page Tuesday, the corps' Pittsburgh District said that it has received complaints from anglers upset that they had moved warning buoys downstream of the Dashields Lock and Dam on the Ohio River, thus closing off “some of the best fishing spots around!”

But the corps said they didn't do it. The river moved them.

“Several locks and dams have missing or displaced buoys due to the recent high water,” the corps said.

Some upstream buoys have been pushed closer to the dam, while some downstream buoys have been swept away from the dam. The corps is advising people to be especially aware and attentive while on the rivers.

The corps said the buoys will be reset when river conditions allow their save retrieval and placement.

