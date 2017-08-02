Police serving notice find girl, 5, home alone in East Hills
Updated 3 hours ago
Pittsburgh police charged an East Hills woman with child endangerment after they say she left her 5-year-old daughter at home alone.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that a constable was serving court paperwork at the address Tuesday and called police when he found the only person home was the 5-year-old girl.
Officers described the house as dirty, with prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia within the girl's reach and no food other than an open jar of peanut butter. A relative arrived and claimed she had agreed to babysit the girl's brother, but the mother later said the babysitter was supposed to have been caring for both children, WPXI reported.
Makisa Myama, 27, was charged with a single count of endangering the welfare of children. She was arraigned Wednesday morning and released, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 11, court records show.