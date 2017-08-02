Liberty Bridge to close Thursday (again)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is again planning to close the Liberty Bridge Thursday, after announcing Tuesday it would close Wednesday instead.

The Liberty Bridge was originally supposed to close Thursday night, PennDOT announced Friday.

Then, it was moved to Wednesday because of forecasted rain, the agency said yesterday.

Now, it's back to Thursday, because of a scheduling issue with the subcontractor, Ramphart Construction, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

The bridge is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

If weather prevents work from occurring Thursday evening, weekend closures will not occur, the release said.

The work is part of a $80 million bridge rehabilitation project. Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/libertybridge .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.