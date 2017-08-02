Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh-area communities come out in force for National Night Out
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh police, firefighters and paramedics took to the streets Tuesday night for the annual National Night out, with neighborhood block parties, festivals and cookouts in a host of neighborhoods, from Homewood to the West End.

The nationwide event, in its 34th year, aims to foster good relations between communities and police, as well as EMTs and fire crews. The event has grown over more than three decades, and neighborhoods host block parties and festivals along with safety demonstrations and visits from first responders.

National Night Out officials estimated that this year saw 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities come together for Tuesday's events.

"I am enthused by the positive energy at each of the gatherings I visited," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. "The interaction between the community and our public safety personnel is the foundation to building stronger, safer communities."

