Pittsburgh-area communities come out in force for National Night Out
Updated 2 hours ago
Pittsburgh police, firefighters and paramedics took to the streets Tuesday night for the annual National Night out, with neighborhood block parties, festivals and cookouts in a host of neighborhoods, from Homewood to the West End.
#NationalNightOut2017 celebrates the partnerships we have built & lays groundwork for a brighter future #NNOPgh Let's do it again next year! pic.twitter.com/05dhgURnId— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 2, 2017
The nationwide event, in its 34th year, aims to foster good relations between communities and police, as well as EMTs and fire crews. The event has grown over more than three decades, and neighborhoods host block parties and festivals along with safety demonstrations and visits from first responders.
So cool to show off our matching tattoos and fancy ballon hat. Hey! Where's that Zone 3 Officer's ballon hat? #NNOPgh #NationalNightOut2017 pic.twitter.com/K3M9pj0f9J— Pgh Police Zone 3 (@PghZone3) August 2, 2017
National Night Out officials estimated that this year saw 38 million neighbors in 16,000 communities come together for Tuesday's events.
We had much fun with our neighbors #glassblowing #football #food during #NNOPgh #NationalNightOut2017 . Looking forward to next year! pic.twitter.com/iDdBGQUoOb— Pgh Police Zone 5 (@PghZone5) August 2, 2017
"I am enthused by the positive energy at each of the gatherings I visited," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. "The interaction between the community and our public safety personnel is the foundation to building stronger, safer communities."
Great National Night Out at West End Park! McGruff took some photos and Sgt McConkey brought some serious kickball game. pic.twitter.com/csBglo2WH9— Pgh Police Zone 6 (@PghZone6) August 1, 2017