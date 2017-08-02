Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh bus driver cited for speeding before crash into WWI-era cannon
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
wpxi
A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus crashed in to a memorial cannon at a Pittsburgh park on Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017.
WPXI
A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus crashed in to a memorial cannon at a Pittsburgh parklet on Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017.

Port Authority of Allegheny County said the bus driver who crashed into a WWI-era memorial cannon in Brookline last month was driving too fast and not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Nicole P. Lawrence, 34, is no longer a Port Authority employee, effective Friday, said Adam Brandolph, spokesman.

Port Authority Police cited her for driving at unsafe speeds and failing to wear a seat belt.

ATU Local 85, the labor union the represents bus drivers, filed a grievance in the matter this week, said Steve Palonis, the union's president.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. July 8 when the bus Lawrence was driving struck multiple vehicles and the cannon displayed in a small grassy area where Brookline Boulevard meets Chelton and Queensboro avenues. The cannon ended up lodged in the window of the bus.

No bus passengers were injured. A passenger in one of the cars the bus struck had a minor injury.

The citations were issued July 18, according to court records.

The cannon, which was installed in the 1940s, is being repaired at a Port Authority facility on the North Shore, Brandolph said. The authority is covering all repair costs.

“We are working with all the stakeholders involved — the city and the groups in Brookline — to repair the cannon and have it placed back there as soon as possible,” Brandolph said.

Lawrence started working at Port Authority in June 2016 as a driver. Her salary was $39,748.

Brandolph said he did not know how fast Lawrence was driving.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

