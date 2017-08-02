No kid-ding! Goats' equipment stolen, fence damaged in South Side Slopes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone vandalized an electric fence surrounding a herd of goats working to clear wild grape vines in Pittsburgh's South Side Park and stole equipment used to power the fence.

But the goats kept on eating.

Neither the goats nor their protective donkey, Hobo, were harmed, said Gavin Deming, founder and executive director of Allegheny GoatScape.

The theft and damage happened before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the South Side Slopes park. Deming reported it to the police.

"It was kind of a blow yesterday morning, but thankfully there are some amazing volunteers in the South Side Slopes," Deming said, adding people were out fixing the fence even before he got there. "One person even had a bag of carrot sticks. That certainly enticed the herd."

Deming said someone stole equipment from a solar array the nonprofit uses to power the low-voltage electric fence surrounding the goats. The solar equipment and batteries weighed about 75 pounds, Deming said. About 400 to 500 feet of fencing was also destroyed.

"The nice thing is the goats and the donkey are trained well, so they know not to leave," Deming said.

The goats eat 24/7 when they are on the job, Deming said.

Allegheny GoatScape is a nonprofit that formed at the beginning of the year. It inherited the herd previously used by the Steel City Grazers. Goats have been used in and around Pittsburgh to clear weeds and other plants from parks and hard-to-reach hillsides.

The herd began working in South Side Park last month, according to Allegheny GoatScape's website . The goats are munching their way through wild grape vines in an area known as Jurassic Valley. The park held Goat Fest on July 8 and invited the public to meet the herd.

Allegheny GoatScape has a herd of eight goats — each with a name and a bio available on the website.

Deming said the equipment was insured but the nonprofit has asked for help to pay the deductible. Donations can be made through the Allegheny GoatScape's website .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.