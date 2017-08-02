Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County officials seek feds' help fighting opioid epidemic
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Getty Images
Oxycodone pain pills

Updated 50 minutes ago

Allegheny County health officials said Wednesday they are encouraged by a preliminary report put out this week by President Trump's drug commission and hope to see more federal resources put toward combating the opioid epidemic locally.

In its report issued Monday, the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis urged Trump to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency under either the Public Health Service Act or the Stafford Act.

The report noted that approximately 142 people across the country die each day from drug overdoses. It said the death toll is “equal to September 11th every three weeks.”

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker and Human Services Director Marc Cherna released a joint statement applauding the commission's efforts.

“Here in Allegheny County, we have recognized the gravity of the opioid epidemic having lost over 600 persons from opioid overdoses in the last year alone,” Hacker and Cherna said in the statement.

“These recommendations are ideas that we have been working on locally with limited resources,” the officials said. “National action and resources aimed at the local level would be appreciated, and useful in our community.”

Other recommendations by the drug commission included equipping all law enforcement officers with the overdose reversal drug naloxone; increasing the use of medications approved for treating opioid addiction in prisons; and requiring state prescription-drug monitoring programs to share data by July 1, 2018.

Monday's report came a couple of weeks after a group of U.S. Senate Democrats wrote to the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy urging him to “consider important initiatives that could help deliver faster relief to millions of Americans.”

The signees urged the Trump administration to do more to combat the opioid epidemic, including implementing recommendations put forward by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in a November 2016 report.

The group criticized an administration budget proposal that would cut nearly $400 million in funding for drug and mental health programs and the Department of Justice's escalating focus on treating drug addiction as a criminal justice issue

The Associated Press contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380,8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.