Grant St. closed for at least 2 weeks because of unsafe building facade

Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will remain closed for at least two weeks while contractors build a 21-story scaffold to secure a section of the landmark Frick Building's decorative stone top that fell to the street on Sunday, city officials said Wednesday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich previously said he hoped to reopen northbound lanes of Grant by Thursday, but later determined a reopening could compromise safety and traffic detours that have eased Downtown congestion.

A 1,400-pound chunk of granite fell early Sunday at the intersection of Grant Street and Forbes Avenue. Grant remains closed between Fifth and Fourth Avenues and Forbes is closed from Ross Street to Cherry Way.

“It will take them two weeks to build the scaffold and encapsulate the corner of the building,” Hissrich said. “This will facilitate them to expeditiously and safely work on the building.”

Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp said reopening Grant in one direction would compound traffic problems Downtown.

“It would complicate the detours and it would not help the traffic flow,” he said.

Hissrich — for a third straight day — warned pedestrians about ignoring caution tape and barricades around the Frick Building. The building remains open, but is accessible only from an entrance on Fifth Avenue.

“Police will begin citing pedestrians who are walking through the zone,” he said. “It's dangerous.”

Officials have blamed the problem on the age of the century-old building and water infiltrating its stone exterior.

Building owner Rugby Realty has hired Graciano Masonry & Concrete Services of O'Hara, which specializes in masonry repairs on older buildings, to erect the safety wall in the southbound lanes of Grant and encapsulate the building corner in scaffolding from the ground up as safety precautions.

The 21-story building was completed in 1902 for industrialist Henry Clay Frick. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.