Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Grant St. closed for at least 2 weeks because of unsafe building facade
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Workers hang above Forbes Avenue, working on the facade at the Frick Building Downtown at Grant Street at Forbes Avenue, Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh will remain closed for at least two weeks while contractors build a 21-story scaffold to secure a section of the landmark Frick Building's decorative stone top that fell to the street on Sunday, city officials said Wednesday.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich previously said he hoped to reopen northbound lanes of Grant by Thursday, but later determined a reopening could compromise safety and traffic detours that have eased Downtown congestion.

A 1,400-pound chunk of granite fell early Sunday at the intersection of Grant Street and Forbes Avenue. Grant remains closed between Fifth and Fourth Avenues and Forbes is closed from Ross Street to Cherry Way.

“It will take them two weeks to build the scaffold and encapsulate the corner of the building,” Hissrich said. “This will facilitate them to expeditiously and safely work on the building.”

Police Cmdr. Ed Trapp said reopening Grant in one direction would compound traffic problems Downtown.

“It would complicate the detours and it would not help the traffic flow,” he said.

Hissrich — for a third straight day — warned pedestrians about ignoring caution tape and barricades around the Frick Building. The building remains open, but is accessible only from an entrance on Fifth Avenue.

“Police will begin citing pedestrians who are walking through the zone,” he said. “It's dangerous.”

Officials have blamed the problem on the age of the century-old building and water infiltrating its stone exterior.

Building owner Rugby Realty has hired Graciano Masonry & Concrete Services of O'Hara, which specializes in masonry repairs on older buildings, to erect the safety wall in the southbound lanes of Grant and encapsulate the building corner in scaffolding from the ground up as safety precautions.

The 21-story building was completed in 1902 for industrialist Henry Clay Frick. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.