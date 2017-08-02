Hundred Acres Manor burglarized

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hundred Acres Manor is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a break-in and theft of computer equipment, security devices and other items.

The South Park haunted attraction reported on its Facebook page that some of the equipment is “imperative to our operation.”

“We're working closely with local law enforcement and investigation units to apprehend the person(s) have committed these crimes,” the Facebook post said.

“We're offering A $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties. If anyone has any information please direct message us or send an email to media@hundredacresmanor.com. You will remain 100% anonymous.”

Hundred Acres Manor describes itself as a non-profit haunted house that has donated over $1 million to Homeless Children's Education Fund and Animal Friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the actions that have occurred,” the Facebook post said. “As many of you know we are a 501c3 non-profit and some of the items that were taken will need replaced before we can open this season. We appreciate any and all help with this matter.”

South Park police did not immediately return a call.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.