The Simple Greek in Mt. Lebanon receives health code 'consumer alert'
Updated 2 hours ago
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Mt. Lebanon restaurant.
Inspectors issued the alert to The Simple Greek's Mt. Lebanon location on Washington Road based on an inspection Wednesday.
Inspectors found 14 violations, including three high-risk offenses related to food being cooled improperly and food being reheated on a steam table.
Other violations included employees not washing hands before putting on gloves, plumbing not up to code, a clogged handwashing sink and an unapproved chemical being used to sanitize food contact surfaces.
The national chain, which got its start in McMurray in 2004, according to its website, also has locations in Market Square and McMurray. Its “fast casual” menu includes pitas, salads and gyros.
The restaurant owner could not be immediately reached for comment.
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.