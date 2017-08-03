Police release description of man seen stealing from goats in South Side Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police have released a description of the man seen stealing equipment from and damaging the fence around a herd of goats working in South Side Park.

Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for the department, said a witness saw a man pulling the stakes of the electric fencing around the goats out of the ground.

The witness described the man as white; about 30 to 40 years old; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; thin with gray and black hair and wearing a black T-shirt and gray gym shorts, Toler said. The man fled the scene on a trail in the park.

Gavin Deming, founder and executive director of Allegheny GoatScape, a nonprofit that provides a herd of goats to clear overgrown vegetation, said someone stole the solar array used to power the electric fence and damaged 400 to 500 feet of fencing Tuesday morning.

Neither the goats nor Hobo, a donkey who protects the goats, were harmed, Deming said.

Deming said the fence was fixed and he hoped to have a new solar array installed soon. The goats, trained not to wander, have kept working.

The herd of goats are clearing wild grape vines growing in an area of the park known as Jurassic Valley.

The equipment was insured but Allegheny GoatScape is asking for donations to help with the deductible.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.