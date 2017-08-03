Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police release description of man seen stealing from goats in South Side Park
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Goats at work in South Side Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh police have released a description of the man seen stealing equipment from and damaging the fence around a herd of goats working in South Side Park.

Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for the department, said a witness saw a man pulling the stakes of the electric fencing around the goats out of the ground.

The witness described the man as white; about 30 to 40 years old; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; thin with gray and black hair and wearing a black T-shirt and gray gym shorts, Toler said. The man fled the scene on a trail in the park.

Gavin Deming, founder and executive director of Allegheny GoatScape, a nonprofit that provides a herd of goats to clear overgrown vegetation, said someone stole the solar array used to power the electric fence and damaged 400 to 500 feet of fencing Tuesday morning.

Neither the goats nor Hobo, a donkey who protects the goats, were harmed, Deming said.

Deming said the fence was fixed and he hoped to have a new solar array installed soon. The goats, trained not to wander, have kept working.

The herd of goats are clearing wild grape vines growing in an area of the park known as Jurassic Valley.

The equipment was insured but Allegheny GoatScape is asking for donations to help with the deductible.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.