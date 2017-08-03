Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police try to identify man accused of sex act against child at Kennywood
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
West Mifflin Police
West Mifflin police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of commiting a deviant sex act against a child at Kennywood Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

West Mifflin police are working to identify a man alleged to have committed a deviant sex act against a juvenile at Kennywood Park.

Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise confirmed that the incident happened at the park though declined further comment, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police released security camera footage of the man on their website and Facebook page Wednesday.

“It is important that he is identified as soon as possible so the actor cannot commit the act again,” police officials wrote.

Police released no further information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or West Mifflin police at 412-461-0600.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Matthew Santoni contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.