Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hundred Acres Manor plans to open despite large theft of equipment
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Patrons line up at the Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House in South Park, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Some of the cast at the Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House wait for the doors to open in South Park, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2016. Shown from left are Justina Peternel, 20 of Baldwin, Adam Gaupp, 19, of Greentree and Lindsay Echard, 19, of Brentwood.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Reeling from a break-in and the theft of valuable equipment, the co-founder of South Park's Hundred Acres Manor said Thursday he still plans to open the nonprofit haunted attraction to visitors as scheduled in early September.

"I'm heartsick over this," Hundred Acres Manor co-principal Bill Wolfe told the Tribune-Review. "I can't fathom somebody breaking in and stealing from us. Most people know we are nonprofit and most of our money goes to charity."

The thief or thieves pried open a large wooden back door to the building between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday , stealing more than $10,000 worth of computer equipment, lighting controls, sound systems and handheld portable radios, Wolfe said. The haunted house's surveillance hard drive also was taken, he said.

"We felt that based on the fact that how they went in and targeted specific equipment, that it has to be someone familiar with us," Wolfe said. "They definitely knew what to look for."

The haunted attraction has donated $1.9 million to charities over 13 years, including the Homeless Children's Education Fund, Animal Friends, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Ward Home, where Wolfe is executive director. Ward Home provides independent living programs for at-risk teens and young adults in southwestern Pennsylvania.

"You're not only stealing from us, you're stealing from the community," Wolfe said. "This is impacting all of those charities and all of the people they serve."

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Wolfe said the haunted house employs three full-time workers, about 30 part-timers and a large group of volunteer actors. During its season, which runs for eight weeks beginning in September, about 60 people are working each night.

"We plan to open on time, but this is going to create some obstacles for us," he said. "If the responsible individual brings the stuff back now we'll display some leniency. If we have to push this until the person is identified, we are going to press charges to full extent of law."

Hundred Acres Manor is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the break-in.

Police are also asking for tipsters with information to call them at 412-473-1251.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.