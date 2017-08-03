Hundred Acres Manor plans to open despite large theft of equipment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reeling from a break-in and the theft of valuable equipment, the co-founder of South Park's Hundred Acres Manor said Thursday he still plans to open the nonprofit haunted attraction to visitors as scheduled in early September.

"I'm heartsick over this," Hundred Acres Manor co-principal Bill Wolfe told the Tribune-Review. "I can't fathom somebody breaking in and stealing from us. Most people know we are nonprofit and most of our money goes to charity."

The thief or thieves pried open a large wooden back door to the building between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday , stealing more than $10,000 worth of computer equipment, lighting controls, sound systems and handheld portable radios, Wolfe said. The haunted house's surveillance hard drive also was taken, he said.

"We felt that based on the fact that how they went in and targeted specific equipment, that it has to be someone familiar with us," Wolfe said. "They definitely knew what to look for."

The haunted attraction has donated $1.9 million to charities over 13 years, including the Homeless Children's Education Fund, Animal Friends, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Ward Home, where Wolfe is executive director. Ward Home provides independent living programs for at-risk teens and young adults in southwestern Pennsylvania.

"You're not only stealing from us, you're stealing from the community," Wolfe said. "This is impacting all of those charities and all of the people they serve."

We were broken into last night and items were stolen and damaged. We're offering $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest. pic.twitter.com/KQlRFaqljE — Hundred Acres Manor (@HundredAcres) August 2, 2017

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Wolfe said the haunted house employs three full-time workers, about 30 part-timers and a large group of volunteer actors. During its season, which runs for eight weeks beginning in September, about 60 people are working each night.

"We plan to open on time, but this is going to create some obstacles for us," he said. "If the responsible individual brings the stuff back now we'll display some leniency. If we have to push this until the person is identified, we are going to press charges to full extent of law."

Hundred Acres Manor is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the break-in.

Police are also asking for tipsters with information to call them at 412-473-1251.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.