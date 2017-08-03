Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

North Side man accused of spying on neighbors through attic vent
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A North Side man is accused of using a shared attic crawl space to look down into his neighbor's home and into the bedroom where the man, his wife and infant daughter slept.

Surveillance footage taken by homeowner Jerome Benson Kennedy shows his neighbor, Robert Havrilla, behind the walls and in the attic of his North Taylor Street home, according to a criminal complaint.

The situation began July 14 when Kennedy called police to report that he heard someone above his bedroom, according to the complaint. He told officers he believed Havrilla went into the attic and crossed over onto Kennedy's property.

Kennedy told police he has heard someone above his bedroom numerous times.

"I was in bed and saw through the vent a flashlight shine down on my baby's crib," Kennedy told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police said they questioned Havrilla at another property he owns on Monterey Street, and he told officers that he hadn't been on Kennedy's side of the property.

According to the complaint, Havrilla told officers, "I can't even get up there without a ladder."

Kennedy bought a video camera and set it up on his property above his bedroom, police wrote in the complaint.

Officers described the footage as showing Havrilla enter the attic on his property.

"(The officer) observed Havrilla look behind the wall, which has some crawl space, wave at the camera and then crawl into (Kennedy's) attic," according to the complaint.

The footage allegedly shows Havrilla lying on top of a vent that looks down upon Kennedy's daughter's crib for about a half hour. At one point, the footage shows Havrilla drilling, according to the complaint.

As Havrilla leaves the crawl space, the camera captures a radio and glass jar that Havrilla did not take into the crawl space with him, police wrote.

Havrilla is charged with criminal trespass, stalking and loitering. At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a judge held all charges over for court. Havrilla's formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.