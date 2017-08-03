North Side man accused of spying on neighbors through attic vent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Side man is accused of using a shared attic crawl space to look down into his neighbor's home and into the bedroom where the man, his wife and infant daughter slept.

Surveillance footage taken by homeowner Jerome Benson Kennedy shows his neighbor, Robert Havrilla, behind the walls and in the attic of his North Taylor Street home, according to a criminal complaint.

The situation began July 14 when Kennedy called police to report that he heard someone above his bedroom, according to the complaint. He told officers he believed Havrilla went into the attic and crossed over onto Kennedy's property.

Kennedy told police he has heard someone above his bedroom numerous times.

"I was in bed and saw through the vent a flashlight shine down on my baby's crib," Kennedy told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police said they questioned Havrilla at another property he owns on Monterey Street, and he told officers that he hadn't been on Kennedy's side of the property.

According to the complaint, Havrilla told officers, "I can't even get up there without a ladder."

Kennedy bought a video camera and set it up on his property above his bedroom, police wrote in the complaint.

Officers described the footage as showing Havrilla enter the attic on his property.

"(The officer) observed Havrilla look behind the wall, which has some crawl space, wave at the camera and then crawl into (Kennedy's) attic," according to the complaint.

The footage allegedly shows Havrilla lying on top of a vent that looks down upon Kennedy's daughter's crib for about a half hour. At one point, the footage shows Havrilla drilling, according to the complaint.

As Havrilla leaves the crawl space, the camera captures a radio and glass jar that Havrilla did not take into the crawl space with him, police wrote.

Havrilla is charged with criminal trespass, stalking and loitering. At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a judge held all charges over for court. Havrilla's formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.