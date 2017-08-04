Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Friday storms pave way for mild Regatta weekend, calm river currents
Matthew Santoni | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Greg Foster takes off from the start dock in the F1 Powerboat Finals at the Three Rivers Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. After having to stop and restart the race three times due to problems with other boats, Foster won the category this year.

Updated 1 hour ago

Scattered and possibly strong storms Friday will herald cooler weather but favorable river conditions for the Three Rivers Regatta this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms began moving eastward through the Pittsburgh region Friday morning and would continue to be a possibility throughout the day, turning into an 80 percent chance of rain Friday night, said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

The weather service issued an advisory early Friday that some storms could be severe, with the risk of gusty winds or hail.

"A storm also hit Moon Township just as I was getting to the office and got drowned like a rat," Hendricks said Friday morning.

Hendricks said a cold front will follow the storms, dropping temperatures as low as the upper 50s Friday night. The high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 70s, with winds of 10-20 mph.

River conditions should be good for the Three Rivers Regatta , which begins Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday, with river heights around the Point of about 16.5 feet and currents of 1 mph or less. Friday's storms shouldn't be enough to cause any rise in either, Hendricks said.

"(If) things got up around 3 mph, people in kayaks aren't going to be happy," he said.

Though the Monongahela River is always muddier than the Allegheny, it remained much more noticeable because of rain earlier this week farther up the Monongahela watershed, Hendricks said.

Rain will likely return Sunday night, with up to a 70 percent chance of showers. Monday will also be wet and cool, before the sky clears mid-week.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

