Allegheny

Coraopolis mom left kids on curb while she was drinking in bar, cops say

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 9:06 a.m.

Police say a woman who drank in a bar while her two young children sat on a curb across the street has been charged with endangering them.

Coraopolis police say the incident happened Monday night.

That's when bystanders saw and cared for 38-year-old Jennifer Taylor's 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son when they were found alone on the side of the street. One witness, Holly Macbeth, told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV the little boy was yelling across the street, “Mommy, Mommy, I love you,” while Taylor waved back.

Police say she was visibly drunk and walking with an “unsteady gait” when they arrived.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Taylor, who faces a preliminary hearing Sept. 12. Police say she told them her 17-year-old son was watching the kids, but they were alone.

