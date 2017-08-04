Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Woman who crashed into bus on Mansfield Bridge faces DUI, heroin charges
Theresa Clift | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Allegheny County Jail
Jennifer Tabor
WPXI
A car collided with a Port Authority bus on the Mansfield Bridge on Thursday, May 4.

Port Authority of Allegheny County charged a South Park woman accused of crashing her car into a Port Authority bus on the Mansfield Bridge in May with driving under the influence and other offenses.

Jennifer Tabor, 52, is charged with DUI, two misdemeanor drug offenses and a traffic violation.

Eight passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries when Tabor's silver Hyundai sedan collided with the bus just before 3 p.m. on May 4 on the Mansfield Bridge, which connects Dravosburg and McKeesport across the Monongahela River.

According to the criminal complaint, Tabor drove up the ramp from North Monongahela Avenue and ran a stop sign. The car struck the front right side of the bus, then veered to the right and traveled over the concrete island before stopping on a hillside.

Tabor appeared to be disoriented, spoke with slurred speech and couldn't recall what happened, the complaint said. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the car, including one syringe of what appeared to be heroin and a second syringe that was empty. They said they also found a burned spoon “used for cooking heroin.” A police officer said Tabor nodded off several times while the officer read a drug testing form to her, which she refused to sign, saying, “What's the point, I'll fail a blood test anyway.”

Tabor waived her preliminary hearing in June. Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Tabor has numerous drug-related offenses on her criminal record.

She pleaded guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia in 2006, 2003 and 2002, court records show.

In 2012, 2006, and 2003, Tabor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. In 2008, she pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license. In 2003 and 1996, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. In 1996, she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Staff writer Megan Guza contributed to this report. Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

