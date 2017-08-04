Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Traffic could be tricky this Regatta weekend in Pittsburgh
Bob Bauder | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Greg Foster and his crew wave at the crowd gathered along the North Shore as they take a victory lap after winning the F1 Powerboat Finals at the Three Rivers Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

People heading to and from Pittsburgh this weekend can expect some traffic headaches with road closures — including the Liberty Bridge and inbound lanes of the Fort Pitt Tunnel — and events expected to draw up to 500,000 visitors, officials said Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to close the Liberty Bridge, which is undergoing an $80 million rehabilitation, in both directions and inbound lanes of the tunnel from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

He said traffic heading out of the city on Route 65 will be reduced to a single lane from the West End Bridge to the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Pittsburgh officials said Wood Street, Downtown, will be closed from 3 p.m. Sunday through midnight. Grant Street remains closed between Fifth and Fourth Avenues and Forbes Avenue is shut down from Ross Street to Cherry Way because of repair work on the Frick Building.

The EQT Three Rivers Regatta starts at noon on Friday and will continue through a fireworks display on Sunday night. The Pirates are playing the San Diego Padres in a weekend series and the Steelers have an open practice and “Family Fest” scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Sunday.

“It's going to be a busy weekend,” said Guy Costa, Pittsburgh's operations chief. “In the past we've seen 400,000 to 500,000 people on a typical regatta weekend, and that's just for the regatta.”

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said visitors should expect a heavy police presence, including officers on horseback. Police have adopted a “zero tolerance” policy, he said. Anyone causing trouble can expect to be arrested. People entering Point State Park will be subject to a bag check.

Traffic is currently restricted on the following streets:

• The Clemente Bridge is closed in both directions until midnight on Sunday;

• Art Rooney Avenue on the North Shore is closed from Reedsdale Street to North Shore Drive until 6 p.m. Monday;

• Commonwealth Place, Downtown, from Fort Pitt Boulevard to Fort Duquesne Boulevard is restricted to one lane in each direction until 6 p.m. Monday;

• North Shore Drive from the Carnegie Science Center entrance to Tony Dorsett Drive and Chuck Noll Way between West General Robinson Street and North Shore Drive are closed until 4:30 p.m. Saturday;

• Wood Street, Downtown, will be closed from 3 p.m. Sunday until midnight.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

Friday storms pave way for mild Regatta weekend, calm river currents
Scattered and possibly strong storms Friday will herald cooler weather but favorable river conditions for the Three Rivers Regatta this weekend, the National Weather Service ...
