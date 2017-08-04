DEP could double the number of lead pipes PWSA must replace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection could require the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority to replace more than 2,000 additional lead pipes, even though its replacement program is already far behind and the city agency halted a partial line replacement program over health concerns.

The Environmental Protection Agency's lead and copper rule requires water systems that exceed its lead content threshold in drinking water to replace 7 percent of its lead lines per year.

DEP's reading of the EPA rule means that in July, PWSA entered a second year of noncompliance, so the authority should commit to replacing an additional 7 percent of lead lines for a total of 14 percent, PWSA interim Executive Director Robert Weimar told the Tribune-Review.

“They're basically saying despite the apparent improvement, they would interpret the rule to say that because we're in violation in a second year, we have the obligation to (replace 14 percent),” Weimar said.

PWSA's latest samples narrowly cleared the federal lead threshold , but the system isn't in compliance unless at least 90 percent of the next round of samples in January also come in below the threshold of 15 parts per billion.

Fourteen percent of PWSA's lead service lines would be 2,485 lines, double the number the authority was required to replace by the end of June.

The authority has replaced 450 lead lines, PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said, from July 2016 to present, far short of the requirement. About half of those were partial replacements, which can increase the amount of lead in a home's water. PWSA halted partial replacements in early June after lead levels increased in some homes.

PWSA and DEP are negotiating an agreement that would spell out how many lead lines PWSA must replace and when. Those talks could also result in a DEP citation.

PWSA's next round of lead sample test results will also influence how many lines it must replace, Pickering said.

DEP declined to comment on the negotiations.

Weimar said he hopes the agreement includes permission from the DEP for the authority to add orthophosphate ­— a chemical proven to dramatically reduce lead – to the water. Orthophosphate creates a protective coating on the inside of water service lines and residential plumbing, preventing, or at least reducing, the amount of lead that can leech into the water from lead pipes and fittings.

“We want to move forward with that as quickly as humanly possible,” Weimar said. “We're now at the point where the pipes have been conditioned and we can start looking at alternative chemicals.”

Installing the system would cost roughly $1 million, Weimar said.

PWSA asked DEP about orthophosphate a year ago, when it first exceeded the lead threshold, but could not formally make the request until recently because the authority first needed to complete several reports, Weimar said.

“We'd be in a better position to serve our customers,” he said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.