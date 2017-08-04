Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Wanted: 200 customer service workers at Alorica in Green Tree
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
NATASHA LINDSTROM / TRIBLIVE.COM
Alorica, an Irvine, Calif.-based customer service giant, continues to expand its greater Pittsburgh workforce with 200 new hires at its call center in Green Tree in fall 2017. The company has grown to more than 100,000 employees in 30 states and abroad.

Updated 4 hours ago

California-based customer service giant Alorica seeks to hire 200 full-time workers at its Green Tree location within the next week, a company spokesman told the Trib on Friday.

The move will increase Alorica's presence from 300 to 500 employees at the call center in the corporate office park along the Parkway West in Pittsburgh's South Hills.

"It's a real great opportunity for local folks," said Alorica spokesman Ken Muche, adding that "Alorica is creating these 200 new, permanent jobs because we are bringing a huge new client to this office."

He did not identify the client but noted it's a major brand "that folks would recognize."

About 90 percent of the customer service jobs will involve answering calls from customers and be entry- or lower-level positions that pay above minimum-wage, said Muche, who declined to disclose specific wages.

The additions include night-shift positions that will enable Alorica to operate 24/7.

The hires also will include higher-paid supervisors and an additional trainer.

The company aims to cultivate an internal leadership pipeline and has a history of promoting from within, according to Muche. He said more than 70 percent of Alorica's supervisors, managers, directors and vice presidents started out as "customer engagement experts."

"We really believe in training and developing our leaders as we grow," Muche said.

The Irvine, Calif.-based customer care company has been expanding at a rapid pace since acquiring Expert Global Solutions in June 2016. That transaction more than doubled its workforce, from 42,000 to 92,000 employees.

Alorica grew by another 10,000 employees in the past year alone, up to more than 102,000 across 30 states and international sites in South America, China and the Philippines.

Greater Pittsburgh joins the likes of El Paso, Texas and Tulsa, Okla. in being targeted for recent expansions.

The company has been focusing on areas "with a good base of employees that are kind of blue-collar, down-to-earth, your neighbor-helping-neighbor work ethic," Muche said.

Alorica relocated last year from its previous location in West Mifflin .

In filling the openings, officials are looking for people from a variety of backgrounds with a knack for working well with people and a "service mindset" — be it a bank teller, retail clerk or stay-at-home mom.

"We're not looking for people necessarily to have a long history working at a call center," Muche said.

Job-seekers can go online to express interest, but Muche suggested that they visit the Alorica office in person.

"We want to get to know you," said Muche, "and bring your resume with you and dress to impress."

Applicants should expect to go through roundtable meet-and-greets with eight to 12 people followed by one-on-one interviews, background checks and drug screenings.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

