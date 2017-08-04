Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Sidewalk restrictions coming to Grant Street
Megan Guza | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A portion of the Grant Street sidewalk near the Allegheny County Courthouse will close Friday night and intermittently through the next week, county officials said.

The section of sidewalk directly in front of the courthouse will close Friday at 5 p.m. and remain closed until 1 a.m. Saturday. It will close again at 7 a.m. Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

The sidewalk closures will allow crews to erect overhead protection for pedestrians as a prelude to work that will be done on the main courthouse tower, according to county spokeswoman Amie Downs.

Work will continue Monday through Wednesday, though the sidewalk will remain open those days, Downs said.

Beginning weekdays from Aug. 10 through 14, access to the courtyard will be limited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Downs said that courthouse visitors needing a handicap-accessible entrance during those times should see building guards for directions.

The work is part of a myriad of repairs and restorations happening at the courthouse. Upcoming work includes repair to the roof of the main tower on Grant Street as well as the walls of the tower.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

