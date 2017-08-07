1 killed, 3 injured in two-car collision in Plum
One person died and three others were hospitalized Sunday night after a two-car collision along Golden Mile Highway in Plum, officials said.
Shortly after 10 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a car accident causing a major trauma situation and possible extrication near 2200 Golden Mile Highway.
First-responders arrived to find one person dead at the scene, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said. Three others were injured and taken to a local hospital, Downs said. She could not provide details on the accident.
A portion of the road was closed early Monday for accident reconstruction, Downs said.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the name of the person who died, pending formal identification and notifying next of kin.
Plum police were not immediately available for comment.
