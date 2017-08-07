Mom shot, killed beside 7-month-old child in North Side

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mother was shot and killed Sunday night on a residential street in Pittsburgh's North Side while she was with her 7-month-old child, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., Pittsburgh police officers headed to the intersection of Strauss and North Charles streets in the Perry South section of the North Side for a report that a woman had been shot and was lying on the road, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

Officers found a woman in a grassy area suffering from multiple gunshot sounds, Toler said.

A good Samaritan had found and picked up the woman's child, who appeared to be unharmed, according to police.

“It is unclear if the victim was getting into or out of her car with her child” during the shooting, Toler said in a statement.

Paramedics took the woman to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Toler said. She has not yet been identified.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Police did not identify any suspects.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Unit at (412) 323-7800. Officials said callers may remain anonymous.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.