Robbery at knifepoint at Bill's Hometown Pharmacy in Plum
Updated 4 hours ago
Police have a Pittsburgh man in custody who is suspected of robbing Bill's Hometown Pharmacy, 1095 Unity-Center Rd. in Plum Saturday just before 8:30 a.m. as an employee was opening the drug store.
Nathan Comanici, 33, allegedly forced the drug store employee at knife point to give him prescription narcotics. After he got the drugs, Comanici allegedly fled on foot.
Penn Hills police and its K-9 unit found Comanici in a wooded area behind the drug store. He was taken into custody. Police found a large quantity of prescription narcotics and other items involved in the robbery, according to a police press release.
Comanici's preliminary hearing was Sunday where he faced charges including simple and aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, robbery, resisting arrest and possession.
Comanici was in the Allegheny County Jail unable to post bail set at $20,000.
