Raccoon cuts power to more than 650 in Peters Township

A raccoon climbing around active power lines caused a short and cut electricity to more than 650 West Penn Power customers in Peters Township, Washington County early Monday morning, officials said.

The unfortunate critter was on a pole outside an electric substation on Hidden Valley Road when it made contact between an active power line and some equipment that could conduct electricity to the ground, at about 3 a.m. Monday, said West Penn spokesman Todd Meyers. The sudden short-circuit tripped safety equipment that automatically cut power to the area so nothing would be damaged, leaving 659 customers in the dark.

Meyers said initial reports that the raccoon had chewed through the wires were inaccurate and that it had just caused a short by bridging the power line and some other energized equipment.

People can see birds or squirrels on the lines all the time, but because those animals aren't grounded, they can touch a wire unscathed, he said. Not so Monday for the raccoon.

In 2014, the most recent year Meyers had data for, animals accounted for 874 power outages and birds (which got their own category) were responsible for 225. Trees were the leading cause, at 2,242 outages, and vehicles caused 343 outages.

The safety equipment, which Meyers compared to a home's fuses or circuit breakers, was reset and power restored by 4:45 a.m.