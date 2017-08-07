Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Raccoon cuts power to more than 650 in Peters Township
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media

Updated less than a minute ago

A raccoon climbing around active power lines caused a short and cut electricity to more than 650 West Penn Power customers in Peters Township, Washington County early Monday morning, officials said.

The unfortunate critter was on a pole outside an electric substation on Hidden Valley Road when it made contact between an active power line and some equipment that could conduct electricity to the ground, at about 3 a.m. Monday, said West Penn spokesman Todd Meyers. The sudden short-circuit tripped safety equipment that automatically cut power to the area so nothing would be damaged, leaving 659 customers in the dark.

Meyers said initial reports that the raccoon had chewed through the wires were inaccurate and that it had just caused a short by bridging the power line and some other energized equipment.

People can see birds or squirrels on the lines all the time, but because those animals aren't grounded, they can touch a wire unscathed, he said. Not so Monday for the raccoon.

In 2014, the most recent year Meyers had data for, animals accounted for 874 power outages and birds (which got their own category) were responsible for 225. Trees were the leading cause, at 2,242 outages, and vehicles caused 343 outages.

The safety equipment, which Meyers compared to a home's fuses or circuit breakers, was reset and power restored by 4:45 a.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.