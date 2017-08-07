Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Hundred Acres Manor sweetens pot for info about burglary
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Costumed as a gargoyle, Bennett LeFebvre, 18, of Ambridge scares patrons at the Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House in South Park, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

Hundred Acres Manor upped the ante for someone to come forward with information in last week's break-in and theft at its South Park haunted attraction.

Managers posted on Facebook:"We (Hundred Acres Manor) will NOT press charges against the first individual that comes forward AND we'll still honor the $5,000 CASH REWARD for information leading to the arrest of the other parties involved."

The post indicated that Allegheny County police believe more than one person was involved in last week's burglary.

About $10,000 worth of electronics equipment was reported missing, "including the video surveillance equipment that was in place at the facility," police said.

Investigators said the break-in most likely occurred between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"If anyone has any information please direct message us or send an email to media@hundredacresmanor.com. You will remain 100% anonymous," Hundred Acres wrote on Facebook. Police can also be reached at (412)-473-1251.

The nonprofit haunted attraction has donated $1.9 million to charities over 13 years, including the Homeless Children's Education Fund, Animal Friends, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Ward Home, where Wolfe is executive director. Ward Home provides independent living programs for at-risk teens and young adults in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The staff still plans to open the elaborate haunted house attraction on Sept. 8.

