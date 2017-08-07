Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police: North Side woman fatally shot while holding infant
Megan Guza | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Nicole Dailey, 26, was holding her 7-month-old daughter in her arms when she was gunned down in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

A North Side woman was holding her infant daughter when someone fatally shot the mother multiple times Sunday night as she stood near her car on North Charles Street.

Nicole Dailey, 26, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital following the 11 p.m. shooting. Her 7-month-old daughter Nia was not injured, according to police.

“I've never known anyone, any rational or sane person, to have any type of issue with her,” said Malcolm Minnekhekh Thomas, who taught Dailey at the former Oliver High School and worked alongside her in various community outreach groups.

“She just got along with people. She was beloved by all.”

Pittsburgh police are trying to determine a motive.

Police said Dailey was standing near her car when the shooting happened at the corner of North Charles and Strauss streets in the Perry South section of Pittsburgh's North Side. Responding officers found Dailey lying in a grassy area near the intersection, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler. A passerby had picked up the child.

“Absolutely everything was about Nia,” said Deron Jackson, a friend of Dailey's. “She was a beautiful mother, and I was excited to see what her daughter would become under her parenting.”

Jackson said he can't imagine why anyone would target Dailey.

“She did not have problems with no one,” he said.

Thomas, Dailey's former teacher, said one of the last long conversations he remembered having with Dailey was about her hopes for her daughter's future.

“She just wanted her to have a good life,” he said. “Parents always want better for their child, but as a young mother, she was always just concerned about trying to give her the best life.”

Jackson, who met Dailey in college, said he instantly connected with Dailey.

“She always made you feel like you were special to her no matter what,” he said. “If any of her friends were down … you can believe she was calling you to check on you and sending scriptures to uplift your spirit.”

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800. Callers can remain anonymous.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

