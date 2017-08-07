Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police reviewing video to ID people in fights during Regatta
Megan Guza | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Spectators watch as participants in the Red Bull Flugtag launch themselves off the platform on the North Shore during the EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Police in Pittsburgh cited four juveniles for fighting and arrested an 18-year-old in Downtown Pittsburgh during this weekend's Three Rivers Regatta festivities.

City police cited three of the juveniles, while Port Authority cited the fourth, authorities said. Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler did not know the nature of the 18-year-old's alleged offense.

Toler said it is “hard to put a number” on how many fights broke out and how many individuals were involved. In several instances, she said, officers received reports of fights that had broken up and dispersed by the time they got to the area.

She said only one fight broke out in Point State Park, and it was broken up almost as soon as it started.

Video posted on Facebook purports to show at least one of the fights, with a group of youths throwing punches, pulling hair and scuffling with each other.

Toler said that and other videos will be used to track down the individuals involved in the fights. She said police plan to use footage from city surveillance cameras and private security cameras as well.

“We're going to use all the resources we can to identify the individuals who were causing the disruptions,” she said.

Public safety officials have worked for years to keep rowdy teenagers under control and to keep chaos from spreading at large Downtown events. In 2016, four people were shot and wounded – including one woman who was critically wounded by a gunshot to the head – shortly after the July 4 fireworks display.

In 2010, fights broke out near the Wood Street station during the city's Light Up Night celebration. The fights happened during the search for a shooter who opened fire on a man near Seventh and Smithfield streets.

Officers and police dogs broke up the fights, and one man was bitten by a dog. Four juveniles were ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

Several fights broke out near the same station during Light Up Night festivities in 2011, and a woman was shot in the buttocks near Market Square during Light Up Night in 2012.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.