Police reviewing video to ID people in fights during Regatta

Police in Pittsburgh cited four juveniles for fighting and arrested an 18-year-old in Downtown Pittsburgh during this weekend's Three Rivers Regatta festivities.

City police cited three of the juveniles, while Port Authority cited the fourth, authorities said. Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler did not know the nature of the 18-year-old's alleged offense.

Toler said it is “hard to put a number” on how many fights broke out and how many individuals were involved. In several instances, she said, officers received reports of fights that had broken up and dispersed by the time they got to the area.

She said only one fight broke out in Point State Park, and it was broken up almost as soon as it started.

Video posted on Facebook purports to show at least one of the fights, with a group of youths throwing punches, pulling hair and scuffling with each other.

Toler said that and other videos will be used to track down the individuals involved in the fights. She said police plan to use footage from city surveillance cameras and private security cameras as well.

“We're going to use all the resources we can to identify the individuals who were causing the disruptions,” she said.

Public safety officials have worked for years to keep rowdy teenagers under control and to keep chaos from spreading at large Downtown events. In 2016, four people were shot and wounded – including one woman who was critically wounded by a gunshot to the head – shortly after the July 4 fireworks display.

In 2010, fights broke out near the Wood Street station during the city's Light Up Night celebration. The fights happened during the search for a shooter who opened fire on a man near Seventh and Smithfield streets.

Officers and police dogs broke up the fights, and one man was bitten by a dog. Four juveniles were ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

Several fights broke out near the same station during Light Up Night festivities in 2011, and a woman was shot in the buttocks near Market Square during Light Up Night in 2012.

