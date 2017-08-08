Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

TLC reality special featuring singer Jackie Evancho, family airs Wednesday
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh Symphony
Jackie Evancho
Portrait Records
Singer Jackie Evancho
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland transgender seniors Juliet Evancho (left) and Elissa Ridenour spoke at a news conference regarding their lawsuit against the Pine-Richland School District over its controversial bathroom policy on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cranberry.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old Pine Township singing phenom, takes a break from shooting a video at WPXI's studios in the North Hills to sit for a portrait, Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old Pine Township singing phenom, gets ready for hair and makeup before she resuming shooting a video at WPXI's studios in the North Hills, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

America first met Pittsburgh's Jackie Evancho as a tiny opera powerhouse.

"Yup, that's me," the blonde-haired little girl reassured the host of "America's Got Talent" as the show's wide-eyed judges gave her a standing ovation during her 2010 breakout performance.

"We suddenly heard this 10-year-old girl sing like a 40-year-old operatic diva," judge Howie Mandel told BuddyTV . "It was quite extraordinary."

Evancho, now 17, has since skyrocketed into international stardom as a classical crossover and pop sensation, earning the title of youngest-ever solo platinum artist . She's sang alongside musical legends such as Barbara Streisand, Andrea Bocelli and Tony Bennett, and performed for world leaders such as the Obamas, Japan's Imperial Family, Pope Francis and President Trump .

Her sister, Juliet Evancho, 19, made national headlines for coming out as a transgender young woman a couple years ago, and again last fall when she joined two fellow transgender students in filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against Pine-Richland School District. Trump has said he would be interested in meeting with the sisters, though that meeting has not yet made the White House calendar .

On Wednesday night, the sisters are starring in Growing Up Evancho" , a one-hour reality TV special debuting on TLC at 10 p.m.

Meet the Evanchos

The Evanchos — pronounced ee-VAYN-ko — are a family of six people who live with their six dogs in Pittsburgh's northern suburb of Richland. Their quiet cul-de-sac is surrounded by manicured lawns, rolling green hills and a nearby creek.

The TV special's producers have quipped that the Evanchos are "like the average American family on steroids."

Jackie and Juliet and their parents Mike and Lisa Evancho have told the Trib that despite all the attention and chaos that fame can bring, their family has remained close, supportive and relatively down-to-earth. They spend free time lounging by the pool on sunny afternoons, eating pizza around the kitchen table or hanging out in the downstairs family room, which is filled with a pinball machine, sketch pads, musical instruments and sports equipment. Jackie happens to be pretty good with a bow and arrow.

Jackie and Juliet both say they never intended to be in the political limelight, but they've stirred controversy over Jackie calling out Trump on Twitter, asking him to consider a sit-down meeting with the sisters to better understand the needs of transgender youths.

The TLC program also will feature their siblings, 13-year-old Rachel and 15-year-old Zach, and their parents. The family recently returned from a weeklong vacation in Delaware, an annual tradition.

Mike Evancho also serves as Jackie's agent and tour manager — a setup that her mom, Lisa Evancho, said in the show's teaser trailer can be both helpful and challenging.

The show will touch on how Jackie and Juliet have had their bouts of sibling rivalry, with Juliet striving to find her own path to success as an aspiring fashion model and activist for transgender rights.

Juliet just graduated from Pine-Richland High School, where she made the homecoming court .

The Pine-Richland School District reached a settlement in favor of Juliet Evancho and two other transgender student plaintiffs last week and agreed to reverse the district's controversial bathroom policy.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

Related Content
'Growing Up Evancho': Sisters Jackie, Juliet & family land TLC special
America is about to get a glimpse into the daily lives of one of Western Pennsylvania's most high-profile families: the Evanchos. The family of six from ...
Jackie Evancho hopes to meet Trump, change his mind on transgender rights
President Trump could be sitting down to discuss transgender rights with Western Pennsylvania's Evancho sisters as early as this month, 16-year-old classical crossover singer Jackie ...
Jackie Evancho is in the news and on the stage
Richland's Jackie Evancho is still waiting to hear whether she'll get a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss transgender issues, but in the meantime ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.